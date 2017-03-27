KASUR-Citizens demanded the district administration to conduct effective fumigation in all union councils of the district, complaining that with the arrival of summer, mosquitoes have made their nights restless.

During a survey conducted by The Nation, residents of different UCs said that with the arrival of summer, mosquito breeding has been on the rise to across the district. They said that abundance of mosquitoes has threatened the residents with spread of malaria, dengue and other mosquito-induced diseases. Instead of conducting fumigation, the administration is busy holding awareness walks and seminars, they regretted. Citizens including Yaseen, Ahmed, Faraz, Haider and Ali Raza demanded the administration to ensure effective spray in each and every union council besides elimination of mosquito- breeding grounds to ward off threat of any disease.