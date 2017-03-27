JHABBRAN - Effective economic policies of the government have put the country on the path to prosperity and the day is no far off when Pakistan will emerge as a major economic power of South Asia within next 15 years.

Federal Minister for Defence Production and Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain stated while talking to media here at Khanpur in tehsil Ferozwala on Sunday.

He said that about 51 countries including Turkey, China, Malaysia and Russia are going to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) which will make Gwadar the busiest port of the region. “Through the CPEC project, all parts of the country will be connected through networks of roads which will enhance economic activities across the country,” he said. He said that the enemies will never succeed in foiling completion of the CPEC, pledging the project will be completed at all costs.

On the occasion, the federal minister also urged the political parties to shun political differences for the sake of country, saying unity and national integration is crucial for the country’s development.

MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool and Sheikhupura District Council chairman Rana Ahmed Attique Anwar and several UCs chairmen were also present on the occasion.