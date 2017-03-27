SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ch Ehsan Iqbal yesterday described the youth as most precious asset to the nation and future of the country, saying that the government will encourage talented youth at every stage to prepare true future architects.

He was addressing the participants of Istehkaam-e-Pakistan Youth Convention held at Narowal under the auspices of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF).

Narowal District Council Chairman Ahmed Iqbal, MPAs Khawaja Waseem Butt, Rana Abdul Manan, Narowal Deputy Commissioner Rafqat Ali Niswana and PML-N District President Malik Tariq Mehmood Awan also attended the conference. The Federal Minister said that effective policies of the PML-N government have put the country on the highway to economic and political stability.

He said that people have grown politically matured and have already rejected dharna politics. “The masses have rejected negative style politics of the opponents as they have nothing to do with the welfare of the public and country,” he claimed.

The PML-N stalwart claimed that the government has a one-point agenda of public prosperity and policies being implemented would bring about development and prosperity.

“The opponents must focus on the country interest and should not do politics on every issue,” he advised.

FIA NAILS 15 TRAFFICKERS

The FIA has arrested 15 human traffickers during a crackdown in Gujranwala Division’s all six - Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

Khalid Anees, Divisional Deputy Director FIA, informed that the accused had been running illegal business of sending innocent people abroad after extorting big amounts from them, through golden dreams of their bright future abroad.

He said the FIA has sent the accused behind the bars and registered separate cases against them.