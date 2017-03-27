AHMEDPUR EAST - The PML-N lawmaker claimed to have executed several development projects worth Rs1.9 billion in his constituency PP-269 during the last four years.

Talking to media, MPA Sardar Malik Khalid Mehmood Warran expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for providing funds for uplift of the remote area. He informed that village Mauza Jhangra Sharqi of his constituency is being connected with Bahawalpur airport through an interchange to provide fast-track travel facility to dwellers of the rural areas. He also dispelled the impression that the PML-N government has ignored South Punjab, terming it a false propaganda of opposition. He claimed the government is committed to South Punjab development and huge funds have been released for the purpose.

N MAN LOSES TRADE

UNION ELECTION

A PML-N councillor of Municipal Committee Ahmedpur East was defeated in presidential election of Anjuman-e-Tajran Shoes Merchants Union here.

According to the election results, a total of 123 members of Shoes Merchants Union cast votes at Jinnah Hall in which PML-N councillor Aslam Baba could get 58 votes while his rival Gorkha Ram managed to obtain 64 votes.

It is to be noted that earlier, Muhammad Aslam Baba had been elected twice as president of Shoes Merchants Union.