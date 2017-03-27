While addressing at one-day Maritime Security in Arabian Sea Conference, National Security Advisor (NSA) Lieutenant General (r) Nasir Janjua stated that maritime security is one of the major aspects of national security.

“Maritime security is gradually becoming more important for Pakistan’s security,” he said. “And Pakistan Navy has all the capabilities to tackle any threat.”

While talking about alliances in Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea, he mentioned the US and India have signed many agreements to get an upper hand in the region.

“Pakistan is ready to meet any challenge,” he stressed.

Indian Ocean is considered among the most strategically important regions in the world. Its significance is believed to have been increased since Gwadar Port got operational, following connection with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).