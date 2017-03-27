Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan slammed government for giving lion’s share of gas to Punjab.

In a tweet, Khan dubbed the move an effort by the ruling party to influence the upcoming elections of 2018 and to avoid imprisonment.

Khan said that this is huge injustice to the other provinces.

Clear attempt by Sharifs to buy next elections in a bid to stay out of prison. Great injustice to smaller provinces https://t.co/bvuMuEp7EF — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 27, 2017





The PTI chairman was referring to a news report about federal government giving major portion of national gas to Punjab government.

That report says that Prime Minister has approved 97 gas projects worth Rs37 billion on recommendations of parliamentarians from Punjab.

The orders issued directly by PM Nawaz Sharif are under recently relaxed policy for expansion of gas projects in Punjab.

The report further claimed that 20 of these projects were meant for Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) and Sindh.

These projects were either deserving on the basis of their higher production of gas, or were announced by the premiere himself in certain constituencies.

