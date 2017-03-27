QUETTA - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Khalil Dumarr has won Ziarat PB-7 seat, according to unofficial results. Earlier the seat was held by Dummar’s father, late Gul Muhammad Durmmar.

The JUI-F candidate secured 12,611 votes, followed by PTI’s Noor Durmarr with 10116 votes, PkMAP’s Sardar Habib Rehman Durmarr with 7,947. The by-polls were held in 56 polling stations out of total 59, said the unofficial results. There are total 59728 votes registered in the constituency .

Clashes among the supporters of contestants were also reported that left 8 people, including policemen wounded.

Women enthusiastically took part in the voting. Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Naheem Jaffar also visited polling stations and talked with voters and polling staff. He termed the polling arrangements satisfactory.

The polling begun at 8:00am and continued until 5pm. The process was halted temporarily at Chuttair polling station because of clash among supporters of the candidates. PkMAP’s Majeed Khan cried foul in polls. However the JUI-F and its allies ANP and PPP welcomed the public mandate.

The Balochistan Election Commissioner told the media that the voters exercised their right in 59 polling stations where 321 officials were deployed.

“The overall turnout was good,” Naheem Jaffar said, adding lawmen were deployed to maintain peace.

The PB-7 Ziarat constituency was vacated with the death of Gul Muhammad Durmar on Jan 26, 2017. The PB-7 seat was considered JUI-F home seat as from last thirty years, the party had never lost for a single term stood.