LODHRAN - A man allegedly stabbed his brother and sister-in-law (brother's wife) over some domestic disputes here on Sunday. Police arrested the culprit with murder weapon.

The police said that accused exchanged hot words with his elder brother and his wife over some domestic issues in Gulshan-e-Madina locality of Lodhran. The verbal clash turned violent after which the culprit attacked his brother and his wife with a sharp-edged weapon, killing the couple on the spot. The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem.