JHANG:-A man allegedly strangulated his newly-married wife over unascertained reason in Mando Dero area here the other day.

According to police, Shaifque had tied the knot with Quratul Ain, 17, a week ago. The police said that the accused first tortured his wife and then strangled her to death. Motive behind the incident could not be ascertained yet, however, investigation has been launched.

The police shifted the dead body to DHQ Hospital Jhang for autopsy and medico-legal formalities.–Nation Monitoring