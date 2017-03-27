NEW DELHI: India will host a meeting of the Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) next month is a sign that while it may not soon formally start the comprehensive bilateral dialogue (CBD) process, it is not averse to talking to Islamabad on important issues.

The last round of talks between Coast Guard and PMSA on maritime security had taken place in July last year in Islamabad.

Indian Official sources were quoted by Times of India that the two sides are currently finalising dates for talks through diplomatic channels and that the engagement is likely to take place anytime after April 15.

The visit to India by PMSA next month will also be the first by any Pakistan security delegation, since the Uri attack.

There have been other signs though that India, without diluting its rhetoric on cross-border terrorism, is warming up to Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's peace overtures. In the most recent such gesture, it allowed BJP MPs, Swapan Das Gupta and Meenakshi Lekhi, to attend a conference in Pakistan. The two were accompanied by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.