ISLAMABAD: Female commuters of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been enjoying the Metro Bus service (MBS) since its inauguration. Talking to APP on Sunday, a large number of women expressed gratitude over the comfort they derive from the service. There was no problem of overcrowding like other public transport, and they preferred to travel on the metro.

Rabia Kamran, a girl who travels to Islamabad daily for school, said the Metro Bus Service (MBS) had given her relief from the daily teasing remarks and glaring stares. She said the separate travelling area in the buses made her feel safer.

Another student Ushna Ahmad who lives in Sadiqabad, Rawalpindi, and studies in an Islamabad educational institution said, “I have faced the worst while using public transport but am fully satisfied with the Metro Bus service. It gives women a confidence boost.”