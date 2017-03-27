PESHAWAR - Adviser to Prime Minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Amir Muqam said on Sunday that they have filed reference in National Accountability Bureau against misuse of public funds and use of government’s helicopter for election campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hazara Division President Zargul Khan.

Muqam said while addressing a press conference in Peshawar Press Club that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was using public resources for gaining political benefits and there was clear contradiction in what he was saying and what he was doing.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has filed a reference against this illegal use of government funds and misuse of powers, he said. He criticised Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for providing helicopter to Zargul Khan who was running election campaign in by-elections of Kohistan.

He alleged that PTI had violated all principles of merit and protocol and their leader were using public funds for their own political objectives. He further said it was not the first time as earlier PTI member of the provincial assembly Gul Saib Khattak had also used government helicopters on March 17 for going to Karak, adding that provincial minister Muhammad Attif also had used government helicopter for a visit to a school.

He alleged that PTI government never used this helicopter for earthquake and flood victims in Chitral. He said due to PTI’s wrong perception about change, the province had gone on the back track of development and there was nothing new to improve the life style of the people.

He questioned that how the chief minister could claim that there was no culture of VIP protocol while the trials of under-13 cricket players in Abbottabad were suspended for making helipad for the chief minister’s helicopter. He added that a large number of cricket players had come for trials of under-13 cricket team from far-flung districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He also criticised KP Speaker Asad Qaiser for sending his own people for capacity-building trainings of parliamentarians to England and whenever there was foreign tour he was inducting their own nominees forcefully.

He stressed Election Commission of Pakistan and National Accountability Bureau to enquire about the matter as the funds of poor taxpayers were being wasted on protocol tours of the advisors and PTI office bearers.

He said PTI leaders first bring change in their own life style and then bring change in KP, adding that there was contradiction in the statements and actions of PTI leader Imran Khan.