Islamabad - An eleven-member parliamentary delegation headed by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reached Ankara as part of a four-day visit.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the delegation was received at the airport by Secretary General of Turkish Parliament and Deputy Governor Ankara. The Pakistani delegation met with Secretary General of Turkish Parliament Mehmet Ali Kumbuz and discussed matters pertaining to parliamentary relations between the two countries. The Pakistan delegation will also meet with the Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly Ismail Kahraman as well as the Turkish leadership. They will also visit Konya and Istanbul.

It will also hold meetings with the Turkish business community to explore bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors including trade and investment.