BAHAWALPUR - Being personnel of a law enforcement agency is nothing but a blessing of the Almighty as no any job can be superior than protecting life, honour and property of the common man by putting oneself life in danger, Punjab IG Police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera declared.

Addressing a farewell darbar held here at Bahawalpur Police Lines on Sunday, he pointed out that modern policing derives its legitimacy not only by upholding the supremacy of law but also by winning over public confidence through service. He informed the participants that the Punjab Police have been provided with modern IT facilities through a comprehensive process of digitalization which has not only enhanced the cops' capacity to trace the criminals but also has modernized the operational system of police. He said that as many as 712 police stations have been connected through computerized system, adding that police records in 36 districts across Punjab have also been computerised which would sharpen the process of minimising crime from the society. The IG Police said that the Punjab Police budget has been enhanced to the tune of Rs2.5 billion which, he said, will help modernize the police stations in 36 districts of the province. "Records' computerisation will enable the police officials to track down the criminals and ensure speedy justice to the public," he pointed out. He also showered the cops with praises, saying that officials of the Punjab Police have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the line of duty. He termed police martyrs real heroes of the nation, saying it is collective responsibility of the nation to look after their families. He informed that the government has approved a special Martyrs Package which includes a compensation amounting to Rs23.5 million for heirs of the martyred constables and head constables. "The package includes monetary compensation of Rs10 million and Rs13.5 million either in shape of five marla house or cash," the IG Police added.

Moreover, steps have also been taken for welfare of 126,000 constables serving in the police, he said, adding monthly compensation for widows of the martyrs has been increased up to Rs6,000 monthly and stipend has been fixed at Rs1,000 per child. Mr Sukhera said that the system of extending economic relief has been linked through IT system and ATM cards have been provided to the widows of the martyrs. This monetary compensation practically demonstrates the commitment and dedication of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to extend effective economic relief to the heirs of martyrs. The Inspector General Police said that the Punjab Police stands at one of the leading police forces in the South Asia by adopting new and state of the art computerised facilities. "Come what may, always adhere to stand with the oppressed, helpless and downtrodden citizens who are the real masters of motherland", he advised the policemen.

Earlier, a smart police contingent presented the IG Police guard honour. Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer Muhammad Idrees Ahmed paid rich tribute to a long, illustrious and shining 35-year-career of IG Police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera. He highlighted various initiatives undertaken during the three-year-long tenure as IG Punjab who transformed the Punjab Police into a modern and efficient force.

The Inspector General Police also laid floral wreath at the monument of martyrs. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for rest of their souls in eternal peace.

