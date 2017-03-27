LAHORE: Pakistani film actress Noor has filed a Khulla (dissolution of marriage) case from her fourth husband, Wali Hamid in a local court in Lahore.

Noor got married to the son of renowned classical singer Hamid Ali Khan in 2015.

She had first married Dubai-based Hindu businessman Vikram in 2008. After the marriage was dissolved in 2010, the actress had married director Farooq Mengal in the same year. Her marriage with Mengal however lasted only four months.

After Mengal, Noor had also separated from her third husband Aun Chaudhry a few months after the couple tied the knot in 2012.