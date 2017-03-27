DERA GHAZI KHAN - The Public Health Nursing School (PHNS) here is facing many problems due to mismanagement, malpractices, and the shortage of teachers and administrative staff because 18 posts are lying vacant since long.

Hundreds of PHNS students are getting substandard professional training due to vacant slot of the head of institute for the last four months and lack of qualified instructors for many years.

The students who took admission to two-year Lady Health Visitor (LHV) Course during the sessions of 2016-2017 are wondering why they had chosen the school.

Three nurses Samiya, Nasreen and Razia Sultana, who do not fulfil the basic criteria i.e. public health education (LHV Diploma), have been posted as public health nursing supervisor, assistant public health nursing superintendent and domicilary midwifery supervisor respectively in violation of the rules.

Former principal and Medical Superintendent Teaching Hospital had issued invalid NOC to them for posting on these posts and deceived the Health Department. Since then they are enjoying the posting without fear of any accountability.

Likewise, one charge nurse Tahira Perveen has been posted as field supervisor in PHNS, while fact is that the post of does not exist in PHNS according to Finance Department order No. SO (N.D)3-2/93 dated September 4th, 1995.

Similarly, male health educator Mohsin Ali Qalander is performing duties of nursing instructor and hostel warden. Mohsin is also in-charge of hostel mess. He has occupied an empty hostel No.2 which consists of many rooms on the backside of school building.

The hostel No 2 is being used as his office and collection point of mess money as well as immoral activities, while the entry of students in the hostel is prohibited.

Usually, the post of male health educator exists in Chief Executive Office District Health DG Khan that is also vacant, while Mohsin who is contractual employee and has many question marks on his character, is performing duty against female health educator post in PHNS for last many years among the female students.

Students with condition of anonymity said non-availability of qualified teachers was the main problem for them as they have to depend on the notes prepared by old students.

They added that insanitation, unhygienic food, shortage of staff and extortion from students have become the order of the day in the school. The sweeper also did not take interest in his duty, due to which garbage could be seen scattered all over the place, they said.

The situation said that the authorities do not attach enough importance to the standard of education in the nursing institution of backward district DG Khan. As a consequence, the standard according to Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) rules is falling rapidly.