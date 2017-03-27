NEW DELHI: While refusing to attend the SAARC Summit in Islamabad, India and six other members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation have requested Pakistan, to immediately pay up $7.85 million as its contribution to the South Asian University.

Pakistan is the only member of the SAARC which has not yet contributed any amount for running the institution since it started functioning in Delhi in 2010.

The Indian external affairs ministry recently briefed a parliamentary panel on the issue and informed that SAU’s governing board will “review” Pakistan’s “continued participation” in the varsity if the country fails to contribute any amount to institution.

The issue was also discussed during the 53rd meeting of the SAARC’s programming committee in Kathmandu early last month.