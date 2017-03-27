ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and South Africa on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in Defence and Defence Production sectors.

The signing of MoU was held at the Ministry of Defence where Pakistan side was represented by Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif whereas the South African by Minister for Defence and Defence Industry Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula.

According to the MOU, a joint committee has been formed which will pave the way for strengthening and diversifying through formal structures, collaborative programmes, exchange of information and training of the armed forces officers and soldiers.

Acquisition of defence equipment as well as cooperation in Research and Development (R&D), Transfer of Technology, Co-production or Joint Ventures in public as well as private sectors, also fall within the domain of the MoU.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the cooperation between both the countries will help open new vistas in both the Defence and Defence Production sectors, stated.

His South African counterpart said that her country gave high importance to Pakistan in diplomatic relations.

She said that the image of Pakistan portrayed abroad was totally different from that of the actual.

“Islamabad is a peaceful place – I am amazed that there is no disturbance as was portrayed earlier,” she said. Pakistan is a disciplined country but its image is tarnished, she observed.