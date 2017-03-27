Team from Center for Advanced Studies in Engineering (CASE) secured top position in one of the world’s largest underwater robotics challenges Singapore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Challenge (SAUVC) held in Singapore.

SAUVC is famous for providing students with the opportunity to learn about the design of robots which can automatically navigate underwater and perform assigned tasks. The event is hosted by IEEE Singapore chapter at Singapore Polytechnic.

This is the first time that any Pakistani team has participated in this prestigious event. Fourteen teams from eight countries including USA, China, India, Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore participated in the event. Pakistani Team apart from sharing top position with Russia also bagged Best Social media Campaign Award.

Team from CASE comprised of four students Mr Haider Iftikhar, Mr Usman Abid, Mr Saad Malik and Ms Mehrosh Fareed and was supervised by three faculty members Dr Mansoor Shaukat, Mr Adeel Muhammad and Mr Waqas-ur-Rehman from CASE Robotics Group.