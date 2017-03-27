The Pakistani father, whose son was killed in Abu Dhabi in 2015, has pardoned the ten killers of his son who are all Indians and facing death sentence.

The UAE court hearing the case accepted and has approved the fathers petition to accept blood money to pardon the Indians involved in the killing of his son.

It is stated that the ten Indians from Indian Punjab were working in Abu Dhabi and during an altercation killed a Pakistani youth, Muhammad Farhan. They were convicted in October last year to death.

Under Sharia law in the UAE, the killers can file an appeal against the death penalty in the court if the victim’s family and the convict reconcile, and the family pardons him in exchange of Blood Money.

Mohammad Riaz, the father of Farhan, hails from Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, decided to pardon the killers of his son after a reconciliation was reached between the two parties, arranged by Dubai-based Indian businessman SP Singh Oberoi President of Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit organization working for people convicted and arrested for such matters. “We have worked out reconciliation,” said Oberoi.

Although the court has still to rule on the pardon, the appeal that reconciliation has been reached has given the convicts a new ray of hope with the possibility to be pardoned of the charge of murder.

Farhan’s father and family and friends are in Abu Dhabi as part of the reconciliation for forgiving the murder of Farhan by the 10 Indians, has submitted the agreement in the court, which has given fixed the date of April 12, 2017 for further action.

Farhan’s father said “It was unfortunate that I lost my son. I appeal the young generation not to indulge in such fights, I have forgiven these 10 individuals. In fact, Allah has saved their lives. Lives of at least 10 people, because the lives of many people (including a wife and children), hinge on one person who comes to work in the UAE.”

It is reported that SP Singh Oberoi, will arrange to give the blood money which under Sharia is paid to the victim's family as compensation, which in the UAE, for all males residing the country, whatever their religion or nationality, is 200,000 dirham. Oberoi, the Indian businessman, said the trust invited Riaz to come to the UAE and arranged a visa and accommodation for him and his family to give a chance to the ten Indians to be saved from the death penalty. Oberio said "We somehow made him agree (to pardon the convicts) ... and as per Sharia law, have submitted 200,000 dirhams as blood money in the court.”