ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is implementing changes in timings of weekly flights schedule operating from Jeddah to Pakistan, particularly for major cities like Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad with effect from Sunday (March 26).

Country Manager of the national flag carrier of Pakistan, Imtiaz Ahmed Bhutto in an exclusive interview with Saudi Gazette said that Karachi-bound passengers would arrive in Karachi in the morning, so they would have ample time to travel to other destinations.

He further informed that Lahore-bound passengers would travel in day-time flight and arrive in the evening.

Islamabad-bound passengers would arrive in early morning in Islamabad, making it comfortable for those passengers who would continue their journey to Peshawar, Swat and other joining areas closer to Islamabad.

They would reach home in day-time, he added.

Bhutto said PIA is taking into consideration the passengers flying to Multan, Faisalabad and Sialkot from Jeddah-outbound flights.

He added that PIA is taking all possible steps for providing the best services to customers.

The new weekly schedule of PIA flights is also available at the PIA office, he concluded.