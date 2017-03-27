Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought explanation from Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif for empowering Finance Minister (FM) Ishaq Dar to issue supplementary budget.

Petition filed by Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi against delegation of powers to FM in connection with issuance of supplementary budget came up for hearing before Justice Atir Mehmood of LHC today.

The petitioner took the plea that Supreme Court (SC) had already declared null and void the move for delegating powers of federal cabinet to an individual. Federal cabinet delegated powers in connection with Rs 100 million supplementary budget to FM Ishaq Dar. He has also been given powers to appoint heads of government institutions. Delegating the powers of the federal cabinet to a minister is violation of Supreme Court (SC) orders.

The petitioner prayed the court to nullify the step taken for empowering FM to release supplementary budget.

The court while admitting the petition for hearing issued notices to PM and ministry of finance.

The court has directed finance ministry to file the reply directly to it till April 17 besides seeking explanation from PM Nawaz Sharif through his principal secretary.