ISLAMABAD - Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win the general elections 2018 due to its government’s performance during the current tenure.

The PML-N, he said, had won general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir because of its development agenda.

Similarly, the party remained victorious in by-polls, Gilgit-Baltistan elections, and Local Government and Cantonment elections.

It showed the people reposed trust in the PML-N in elections because of its welfare oriented policies, he said talking to a private news channel.

Dr Musadik Malik said that the PML-N had culture of tolerance and did not believe in the politics of allegations.

Its leaders did not use un-parliamentary language against opponents during election campaign, but Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and PPP leaders used foul language, he added.

He said that the present government was implementing the party’s agenda and working for uplift of the country and its people under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The Prime Minister, he said, himself had announced many development plans, including Kisan package, for farmers.

He said that Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar announced a package for enhancing exports to further boost national economy.

He said that due to effective measures of the PML-N government, the incidents of terrorism had reduced to a great extent.