NOORPUR THAL-The promotion of education is essential for the regional development thus special steps are being taken for the purpose in tehsil Noorpur Thal, an officer claimed on Thursday.



A roadmap has been devised for the promotion and development of education so the teachers follow the roadmap in letter and spirit otherwise they will be taken to task, the officer said while presiding over a meeting of the Universal Enrolment Campaign.

Assistant Education Officer (AEO) Rifat Batool emphasised that 100 percent enrolment be ensured and not a single child be deprived of education.