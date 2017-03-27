ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is mulling plans to develop a helipad at the Rawal Lake view point to start a mini-air safari in Islamabad.

The move is part of a number of proposals to set up tourist destinations in the capital which also includes developing an amusement park.

PTDC Managing Director Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said that they were planning to launch a number of projects in the capital including a City Tour Bus Service, making documentary films, upgradation of existing facilities as well as setting up new tourism projects in Islamabad and other parts of the country. In addition to building a helipad on the banks of Rawal Lake, he said the corporation was planning an amusement park and a golf course spread over 25 acres of land in Shakarparian.

The park and the golf course, Ghafoor said, would be built with assistance from Vega Modern Tourism Solutions. He added that the company would carry out a survey and prepare a comprehensive report on possible areas of investment.

Vega is also likely to sponsor the bus decorations of Islamabad City Bus Tour.

“To increase the number of rooms in existing PTDC motels, we have contacted manufacturers of prefabricated structure and soon new rooms would be added in Naran, Ayubia and other prominent motels,” Ghafoor added. In this regard, he said that around 30 kanals of land have been allotted to PTDC for the construction of tourist facilities in Naltar.

Moreover, to facilitate tourists, the PTDC official said that the authority’s IT department plans to develop an Online Reservation System for all PTDC Motels where tourists can easily book their rooms online. He added said that all relevant government and private organisations need to join hands to make the tourism industry a major revenue generator for the country. Moreover, he pointed out that a boom in tourism would also create job opportunities for a bulk of youth who were pursuing higher education in this sector.

He said PTDC is considering participating in international tourism and travel exhibitions in collaboration with provincial tourism organisations, airlines, hoteliers and tour operators, which won’t just create awareness about Pakistan but will also result in increased tourist influx.