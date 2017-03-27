ZIARAT: The unofficial results of the by-election for PB-7 of Balochistan Assembly shows, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl candidate Khaleel-ur-Rehman Domar has won the seat.

As per the results, Khaleel-ur-Rehman won with 13,211 votes, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Noor Muhammad bagged 11,441 votes, while Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's Sardar Habib stood third with 8,343 votes. The workers of JUI-F started celebrating their party leader's victory, as soon as the unofficial results surfaced.

According to the district returning officer (DRO) of Ziarat, eight candidates were contesting for the seat in Sanjavi in the district.

The DRO informed that 21 polling stations were declared sensitive. Therefore, more than 2,000 security personnel had been deployed for the safety of voters during the process.