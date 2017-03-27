Rangers on Monday have apprehended eight suspects and also recovered ammunition from their possession during search operation in various areas of the city.

As per details, the search operation was conducted in the areas including Saudabad, Sachal and Sher Shah.

The spokesperson said that rangers, during search operation in Saudabad, has arrested a suspect Ishfaq who is stated to be an activist of MQM London and allegedly involve in various heinous crimes including cases of extortion.

The accused Inamullah was arrested from Sachal while the rangers have also apprehended a group of five dacoits from the same locality.