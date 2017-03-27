WAZIRABAD - A sum of Rs120 million will be spent on the development of roads and drains in the five union councils of Wazirabad City during the current fiscal year.

The work will be completed by laying tough tiles, said MPA Shaukat Manzoor while talking to newsmen informally at Wazirabad. He stated that Circular Road, Masala Market Road and College Road were included in the plan where tough tiles of high standard will be laid. An estimated cost of repair of Circular Road will be Rs14.7 million, Rs8.6 million has been allocated for College Road and Rs2.9 million for Masala Market Road, he said. Citizens and councillors will be included in consultation process before conducting work. He said that drains will also be repaired where needed. Total expense of the planned development in 5 union councils of Wazirabad is Rs90.5 million. All the development work will be completed by the end of June 2017.

He urged the departments concerned including Public Health engineering, Sui Gas and Water Supply division of MC to complete development works timely.