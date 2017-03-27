Pakisan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haq said the Sharif family and Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi are responsible for spot fixing and sports gambling in the PSL, reported Waqt news.

“Najam Sethi is an instrument appointed by Sharif family for special purposes,” said Haq.

Haq further claimed that name of Shahbaz Sharif’s son-in-law is also being taken in spot fixing and sports gambling.

“Najam Sethi has been assigned the duty to keep bookies safe from law,” he further claimed.

The PTI spokesperson demanded the inclusion of Najam Sethi in the spot fixing investigation along with suspended players.

“Successfully completing fraud is Sethi’s specialty. That is what he did in the last elections,” Haq stressed.

Haq reiterated that links of every bad deed trace back to Sharif family.