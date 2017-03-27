The provincial assembly of Sindh passed two government bills and adopted as many resolutions while the government introduced five new bills as well on Monday, observes Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in its Daily Factsheet, in a sitting presided over by the Speaker.

The leader of the opposition attended the sitting for an hour and 24 minutes. Thirty-eight lawmakers (23%) were present at the start and 70 (42%) at the adjournment of sitting.

The Parliamentary leaders of PPP-P, MQM, PML-F and PTI were present at the sitting. Seven minority members also attended the sitting. Two members applied for leave.

Moved by minister for parliamentary affairs as supplementary agenda, the House passed the Altaf Husain University at Karachi (Amendment) Bill, 2017, and the Altaf Hussain University at Hyderabad (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The senior minister introduced five government bills which were not include in Order of the Day namely the Sindh Revenue Board (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Sindh Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure Cess Bill, 2017, the Sindh Coal Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Sindh Shaheed Recognition and Compensation (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The speaker informed the House about the governor’s assent to seven bills passed by the Assembly.

Tabled by minister for health, the House adopted two resolutions urging the government to use diplomatic channels for the release of kidnapped Pakistani engineer in South Sodan and address the issue of shortage of water in the province.