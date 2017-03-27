Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday said the announcements made by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Hyderabad were “hollow and empty”.

“Tax thieves and Panama parasites cannot face the PPP,” said a statement issued by the party’s media cell.

“Nawaz Sharif has admitted his defeat in Punjab before 2018 general elections by addressing just 250 people in Hyderabad. The real contest will be in Punjab as PML-N has close to zero presence in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

“PML-N government has gulped Rs150 billion on the construction of just 100 kilometres of Metro routes while circular debt has gone through the roof at around a whooping Rs500 billion,” added the statement.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had during his visit to Hyderabad questioned the policies of the PPP-led government in Sindh. I ask the People’s Party, what have you done for the people of Sindh,” he said.