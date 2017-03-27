TOBA TEK SINGH: The Kamalia Tehsil Bar Association observed strike for the second consecutive day on Saturday against the decision to bring 34 villages of Kamalia tehsil under the jurisdiction of Pirmahal courts.

Kamalia Tehsil Bar Association general secretary Chaudhry Amjad Ali told that the said villages were under the jurisdiction of Kamalia tehsil courts regarding revenue and criminal cases but they had now been included in Pirmahal police station by separating them from Kamalia Saddr Police station so in future their criminal cases will be heard by the courts of Pirmahal however their revenue matters will be resolved as usual by Kamalia tehsil courts. Meanwhile, the District Bar Association observed strike against land grabbers who allegedly attempted to restrain a senior lawyer Wahab Iqbal from constructing his house in Lawyers Colony. TBA General Secretary Mubasher Ali also flayed the city police for not cooperating with the lawyer when he informed it about the illegal action of land grabbers.–Staff Reporter

Rangers lauded for battling internal, external enemies

BAHAWALPUR: Martyrs of rangers are crown of our heads who have rendered countless sacrifices not only for protecting boundaries of the motherland but also battling terrorism inside the country.

This was crux of speeches made at a function held here at the Rangers Public School and College at Rangers Headquarters Bahawalpur on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sutlej Rangers Sector Commander Brig Arshad Mehmood pledged to continue mission of the martyrs which is to protect the country from the inside and outside enemy. He urged the officials to perform their duty with dedication to make the country strong, stable and prosperous in accordance with ideology of the Pakistan Resolution. "If we started performing out responsibilities with honesty and dedication, no one can prevent us from achieving our goals," he pointed out. He also advised the students to study hard to work for betterment of the country, adding that education is crucial for country's development.

On the occasion, students of different schools presented various colourful activities to express their love for country and were distributed prizes.

Another seminar was also held at Islamia University Bahawalpur in connection with Pakistan Day wherein speakers highlighted significance of Lahore resolution passed in a huge public meeting of All India Muslim League in 1940.–Staff Reporter

They pointed out that March 23 is the day of commitment as Muslims of India announced their determination to achieve a separate homeland, adding that within seven years after the resolution, Pakistan appeared as a sovereign Muslim state in map of the world. "We proved that a nation, starting without any resources, survived successfully in all types of challenges including foreign aggressions and natural calamities," they said, adding during the last few years, Pakistan proved itself a peaceful, dynamic and responsible state that emerged efficaciously after every challenge. Today's Pakistan again demands the same passion and resilience from the people to shape bright future for the upcoming generations, they stressed.