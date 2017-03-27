Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said those who are talking about capturing Punjab should lift Karachi’s garbage first.

While addressing the passing out parade of Rescue 1122 in Lahore, the CM targeted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in his speech.

“They are welcome to do politics in Punjab, but first they should look into the condition of metropolitan city,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said thieves themselves are making noise about theft.

“These thieves have eaten the whole country,” he claimed.

Shahbaz Sharif was reportedly responding to Zardari’s statement regarding gaining ground in Punjab during next general elections.

Zardari also criticized PML-N for its policies and attitude towards other political parties and judiciary.