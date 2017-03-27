QUETTA - At least two tribesmen were killed and another seven were injured on Sunday in a clash between two tribes in district Loralai over land dispute. The security forces intervened and deescalated the tense situation. The Levies sources said that armed skirmishes erupted between the two tribes in Loralai’s Nagan village in which two persons were killed while seven more sustained injuries. The incident spread fear in the area.The two persons who succumbed to injuries were named as Daulat Khan and Haji Abdul Khaliq.