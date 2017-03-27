Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today announced a special development package amounting to millions of rupees for Hyderabad, reported Radio Pakistan.

The prime minister, who arrived in the city on a day-long visit, announced the construction of an airport and a university at a workers convention of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“When we came to power Pakistan was passing through difficult times. But by the grace of Allah, we were able to overcome the shortcoming of previous governments,” said the prime minister.

While talking about the development package, Nawaz said the government will launch a health card programme in Hyderabad to support the poor segments of the district.

“A survey will be conducted in the district and very soon the programme will be launched.”

People, he said, should question those politicians who are all talk but no action. “I ask the People’s Party, what have you done for the people of Sindh,” he added.

Earlier, the prime minister was received by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair.