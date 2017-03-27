GUJRANWALA: Struggling for country's development should be our first and foremost priority to take it to the heights of prosperity.

Chamber of Education and Schools Chairman Ch Muhammad Jamil said while addressing a ceremony held in connection with March 23 here. A large number of students, teachers, parents and notables of the city attended the ceremony. On the occasion, he termed the youth a valuable asset to Pakistan, saying their better education and training is the state responsibility. He said that Pakistan is faced with numerous financial and security problems, adding not only the armed forces but every Pakistani is responsible for working hard for uplift of the country so that it could get a prominent position in leading world's economic and security affairs. "Unity and national integration are the only factors which can put the country on a track to prosperity," he pointed out.–Staff Reporter

17 qualify div level music contest

OKARA: As many as 17 youth including girls qualified for the divisional-level music competition being held under the Chief Minister Talent Hunt Programme "Bano Pakistan Ki Pehchan,". The programme introduced to explore talent to showcase it at national level. A total of 56 music-loving youth including girls participated in the district level contest, out of which 17 were selected for the divisional level contest.–Staff reporter

Okara Deputy Commissioner Saima Ahad while addressing ceremony held here at Arts Council Hall, said that the programme aims at encouraging the youngsters to participate in the singing contest under the hunt program. She said that these 17 boys and girls would contest the next phase at divisional-level. On the occasion, Arts Council resident director Aqeel Ashfaq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saba Ashgar and arts council assistant director Hammad Cheema were also present.–Staff Reporter

Govt to improve

agri sector

BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Malik Iqbal Channar said that the government was fully committed to streamlining agriculture sector on scientific lines.The commitment was practically demonstrated through Khadim-e-Punjab interest-free agricultural loans which have been providing as economic relief to millions of peasants, he claimed while talking to a delegation of notables at his residence. Channar said that revolutionary economic vision of the CM has transformed agriculture sector by providing wide ranging economic relief.–Staff Reporter

through subsidies on various agri inputs like fertilisers, pesticides, seeds, agricultural equipments and electricity.

"Punjab stands as food basket of the motherland which has been playing its constructive and positive role to ensure food security for the whole nation as result of pro-peasant policies of the government," he said.–Staff Reporter