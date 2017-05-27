BAHAWALPUR-As many as 4,058 students belonging to different colleges throughout the Bahawalpur Division were distributed laptops during a ceremony here on Friday.

Honoured in the ceremony were Government SE College Bahawalpur’s 998 students, Government Post Graduate College’s 124 students, Government Sadiq Commerce College’s 9 students, Government SA Post Graduate College Dera Nawab Sahab’s 25 students, Government Post Graduate College for Women Hasilpur’s 172 students, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur’s 1488 students, Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur’s 433 students, Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur’s 62 students and Islamia University Bahawalpur’s 408 students. District Council Chairman Sheikh Dilshad Ahmad, MNA Syed Ali Hassan Gillani and other notables were also present.

A Punjab minister on the occasion said that youth are the real capital of the country, and hoped that their qualification and hard working will include Pakistan in the developed countries. Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Dr Farrukh Javed expressed the remarks at a laptop distribution ceremony at Islamia University Bahawalpur of Bahawalpur.

He said that it was an honor for him to distribute laptops on the Saraiki Land enriched with saints. He added that the students who are getting the laptops are exceptional. He said that on special direction of the Punjab CM, process of distribution of laptops under the organisation of Higher Education Commission with the funds of Rs7 billion is in progress.

He said that former governments wasted so much on different projects while the present government was only spending on the bright students on merit so that they can stand shoulder to shoulder with the world by using the modern technology.