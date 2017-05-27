ISLAMABAD:- The proposed allocation for the Prime Minister’s Office budget is Rs916.72 million slightly less than the revised allocation for the last fiscal year which was Rs950.61 million. According to the budget document in the last fiscal year, the allocation for the Prime Minister’s Office was Rs881.59 million but in the revised allocation submitted with the budget document it was increased to Rs950.61 million.–Staff ReporterThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 27-May-2017 here.
Allocation of Rs916m proposed for PM’s Office
