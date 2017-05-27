BAHAWALNAGAR -: The strike of audit and treasury staff continued for the fifth consecutive on Friday.

The audit and treasury staff has been protesting to press the government accept their demand for up-gradation of pay scale and grant of 20 percent allowance. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of their longstanding demand and end exploitation of treasury and audit employees. They reiterated their pledge to continue their strike until their demands are met. The protesters chanted slogans against the bureaucracy for “what they called” creating hurdles in the materialisation of their demands.

Chaudhry Bilal, leader of the protesters, told the media that there have been “hallow promises” to-date but now they want concrete step for resolution of their longstanding demands. “We no more trust the government promises and it has to ensure implementation of their demands forthwith to restore trust of the audit and treasury staff, otherwise they will intensify their protest,” he vowed.