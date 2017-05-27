A 54-year-old British national of Pakistan has been found dead from his home in Gujjar Khan.

According to police, wife of the victim Sanam Safdar has informed them that she left her home four days before after having a quarrel with her husband, Zulfiqar Qureshi.

Police along with Sanam Safdar, her brothers and father reached his home, broke open the door and entered into his husband bedroom and found his body hanging with ceiling fan.

SHO Nadeem Zafar said police have found a hand written note of the deceased pasted on door stating that he is committing suicide being fed up with his wife and her parents.

He further said the body was looking like four days-old.

The deceased was residing in Manchester and got married with Sanam Safdar some couples of years before.