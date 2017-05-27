LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Sharif approved the initial master plan of Bab-e-Pakistan here on Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high-level meeting to review various affairs of Bab-e-Pakistan during which initial plan of the project was presented and approved by the CM.

Speaking on the occasion, he said all the necessary matters have been finalised to start work on the first phase of the project. He said besides indoor and outdoor games, swimming pools should be constructed and a plan be made for introducing the modern facility of water sports.

He went on saying that it is our national responsibility to imbue the generation with aims and objectives of Pakistan Movement and creation of Pakistan and added that this project is of paramount importance in this regard.

He said that we got independent Pakistan due to supreme sacrifices of millions of Muslims while hundreds of thousands Muslims had to pass through the difficult phase of migration. He directed that the expansion plan of Walton Road should also be presented.

Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafique, member Punjab Assembly Yasin Sohal, chief secretary, chairman planning & development, secretary finance, commissioner Lahore division and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.