A delegation led by head of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad, Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

The delegation expressed complete confidence in farmer-friendly policies of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar said the Punjab Chief Minister has resolved the problems of the farmers on priority.

Speaking on this occasion Shehbaz Sharif said solid steps have been taken for protection of rights of cultivators.

He said an Agriculture Commission has been set up by the Punjab government to resolve the problems of farmers.