Cousins have cut off the nose and leg of another cousin over a land dispute in the adjoining area of Rahimyar Khan.

According to media reports sons of influential uncle first tortured Maqsood and than cut his nose and leg over a dispute of 2 kanals of land.

The injured was shifted to Sheikh Zaid Hospital Lahore in critical conditions where his treatment is under way. The suspects fled the scene after committing the brutal act.

No case has so far been registered against the suspects.