CHINIOT-During his surprising visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Chiniot following various complaints, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his strong resentment over the non-functioning of Cardiac Care Unit in the hospital y.

The chief minister made the visit to the hospital following a number of complaints about the lack of facilities at the hospital. Shehbaz went to different sections and inquired about the medical facilities available there. He was annoyed over the briefing that the important unit of Cardiac Care was not fully functioning.

He directed the medical superintendent to ensure availability of all the medical facilities at the hospital and for attending the complaints of the patients. On the occasion, the chief minister also announced the extension of Faisalabad-Chiniot Road to other areas to facilitate the common people.

On the other side, the building of Govt. High School Chiniot is in dangerous condition, some of its classrooms may collapse any time. Students studying under constant threat of building collapse.

It is one of the three government boys high schools in Chiniot city which was constructed in 1960s to cater for the students. Its first block consists of 10 rooms while some new blocks were constructed over the years The thirty-two room building caters for some 1,500 students; offices and a block is in the use of PEC Examination branch.

The roofs of some of the classrooms have cracked from various points and concrete has been dismantled from the roofs and iron bars used in the roof have become visible and rusted.

The students as well as teachers are afraid of any possible collapse but have no other choice except to study in the same dangerous classrooms.

Muhammad Sani, a student of class 9, told that many of the rooms have developed cracks; plasters have been removed from walls and roofs but neither they were given any other place nor the department is taking any action to repair the same.

When contacted, District Education Officer Secondary Education Rai Irshad said that Building Department has been assigned the task to survey the school campus and submit a report for for urgent action. MNA Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh said that two out of three high schools have been constructed by local people while only this one was constructed by government.