GUJRANWALA-The Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (Gepco) has decided to close those feeders supplying electricity to textile and furnace units at night to ensure uninterrupted power supply to domestic consumers during Ramazan. According to a Gepco press release, all textile independent and furnace independent feeders would be remained closed from 6:15pm to 4:15am throughout the holy month of Ramazan. The company said that the decision has been taken for smooth provision of electricity to the domestic consumers in the region.

FIVE OF A FAMILY FAINT

Five members of a family included two women fell unconscious after taking poisonous milk here at Nowshera Sansi on Friday. According to hospital sources, all the family members including Shamaila, Sadaf Shoib, Sohail and Sidran consumed milk in the breakfast. But soon they fell pain in the stomach and then got unconscious. They were shifted to DHQ hospital by Rescue 1122.