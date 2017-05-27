Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged the Government of Punjab of deceiving the nation by putting up pictures of a United States (US) power plant to refer to the recently inaugurated Sahiwal coal plant.

Twitter handle of the opposition political party posted pictures of the two plants to claim that the government led by Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif deceived the nation.

The much touted Sahiwal Coal Power Plant publicised by @GovtOfPunjab just another eye wash!

Its actually a pic of the Bowen Plant in U.S.A pic.twitter.com/Ig8vcAKBzP — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 26, 2017

The coal-fired plant was inaugurated by the Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif earlier this week. A unit of the plant is operational now and purportedly adding 660 Mega Watt (MW) to the national grid.

Government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PTI have been exchanging barbs over social media blunders for quite some time now.

Earlier, Naeemul Haq of PTI tweeted a picture of sacked special assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi visiting China as part of premier’s delegation and alleged the government of not implementing the professed decisions in spirit.

However, it was later revealed that he had been misinformed as the picture was not of the latest China visit.