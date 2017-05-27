GUJRAT-Greenbelts have been ruined due to the lack of interest and negligence of the district government.

The district government had launched a drive “Beautiful Gujrat Campaign” three years earlier and millions of rupees were collected from business community, social workers and altruists. Various kinds of flower plants, dates trees, location boards, Punjabi cultural cow-cart, mud pot, eagles, deer, horses made of fiber, portrait of national heroes and martyrs were fixed along Kathala Gate, Raja Gate, GTS Chowk, Kutchery Chowk and GT Road. With these arrangements, Gujrat had become worth seeing city. But now heap of rubbish, encroachments on greenbelts and stagnant water can be seen everywhere. Moreover, the MC Gujrat has assigned other tasks to the logistics and greenbelt crew because MC was of the view that the greenbelts are mostly developed along the high ways which were not in its ambit.

People particularly active participants of the campaign had demanded Deputy Commissioner Ali Randhawa and Mayor Haji Nasir to ensure the care for the projects as the masses had spent huge funds on them.

Though an 8-member committee had been formed under the supervision of DC Gujrat, no action has been taken regarding the greenbelts, plants and roundabouts for last 5 months and they made the system of sanitation controversial.