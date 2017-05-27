ISLAMABAD: The government has increased allocation for the BISP to Rs121 billion for fiscal year 2017-18.The allocation is around Rs6 billion higher than the current PSDP allocation of Rs115 billion. The proposed raise to Rs121 billion is three times higher than the allocation in the 2013 budget. This allocation has increased to 300 per cent of Rs40 billion allocated in fiscal year 2012-13. During this period, the number of recipient families has increased from 3.7 million in 2013 to around 5.5 million families. In addition, around 1.3 million primary school children are receiving the cash grants. Announcing the government’s decision of hike in the BISP allocations, Ishaq Dar said, around 5.5 million women-led families in the country who do not have financial means for sustenance will continue to be provided with cash transfer of Rs19,338 per annum. –Staff Reporter