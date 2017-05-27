Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has won the heart of the countrymen by presenting ‘people and business friendly budget’, the fifth budget of incumbent government, which reflects the aspirations of the people.

Talking to the media persons in Sialkot, Ahsan Iqbal said that the balanced people-friendly budget protects the rights of the people belonging to all spheres of life besides covering their needs and demands as well.

He said that the business-friendly budget will keep the industrial wheel moving ahead towards the goal of the national economical stability, besides, giving the direly needed boost to the industrial sector.

He said that this budget will also remove all the hurdles from the smooth way of increase in the national exports as well.

Ahsan Iqbal revealed that the federal government has allocated Rs 9.5 billion for the establishment of four lane Sialkot-Lahore Motorway via Narang Mandi for connecting the Narowal region with this motorway as well, saying that the work was briskly underway in Sialkot district's various rural parts for establishing the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway mega project.

The government has also allocated Rs 3 billion for the construction of main Sialkot-Pasrur-Narowal Road and its conversion into a dual carriageway.