Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that a historic relief package of nine billion rupees is being given to people in Ramzan.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said today, “318 Ramzan bazaars besides 2, 000 Madni Dastarkhawan are being set up throughout the province. Model bazaars will also operate as Ramzan bazaars.”

Shehbaz Sharif said he will personally monitor implementation of Ramzan Relief Package to ensure provision of fruits to the common people.